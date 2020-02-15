Royce & Associates LP Has $16.90 Million Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.75% of Hertz Global worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 47.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 18.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the third quarter worth $390,000.

HTZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,985. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

HTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

