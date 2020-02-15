Royce & Associates LP Has $17.10 Million Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.61% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $17,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,579,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after purchasing an additional 215,503 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 211.1% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 202,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,936,000 after purchasing an additional 155,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter worth $6,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $2,930,848.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,430,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,786,383.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $447,727.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

