Royce & Associates LP Has $18.83 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.69% of Trinity Industries worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.61. 570,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 8,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $167,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 96,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,982,109.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

