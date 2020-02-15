Royce & Associates LP Has $19.82 Million Stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,869 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.72% of Spirit Airlines worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. 730,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,902. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.