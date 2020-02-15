Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.59% of II-VI worth $18,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in II-VI by 43.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the third quarter worth $864,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the third quarter worth $834,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in II-VI by 23.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 670,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. 1,384,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.85. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,750. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

