Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.20% of Robert Half International worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

RHI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 431,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,562. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

