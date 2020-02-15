Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 7.25% of GP Strategies worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the third quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

GP Strategies stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. 62,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,227. The firm has a market cap of $235.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. GP Strategies Corp has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

