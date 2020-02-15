Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.77% of Badger Meter worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 968.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. 102,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,588. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

