Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.28% of Sonoco Products worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 183.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. 535,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,546. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

