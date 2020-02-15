Royce & Associates LP Purchases 77,500 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,514 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.77% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 100,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $69,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 161,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,799. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

