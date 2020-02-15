Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 1,208,768 Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,208,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,961,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.47% of Virgin Galactic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCE traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.68. 45,435,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,399,924. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.66.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $42,471.00.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

