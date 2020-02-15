Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 248,198 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.55% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 300,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

