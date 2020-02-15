Royce & Associates LP Sells 10,585 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.08. 351,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,030. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

