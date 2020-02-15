Royce & Associates LP Sells 112,959 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,959 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.32% of J2 Global worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth $4,677,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the third quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 24.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,046,000.

JCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,679. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

