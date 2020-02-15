Royce & Associates LP Sells 15,229 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.95% of McGrath RentCorp worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. CWM LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.49. 81,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $83.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGRC shares. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

