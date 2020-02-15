Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,683,076 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683,076 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.92% of Nlight worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nlight by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 918,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 47,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nlight stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 251,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $778.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,949.00 and a beta of 2.45. Nlight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

LASR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 10,838 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $216,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,838 shares of company stock worth $528,210. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

