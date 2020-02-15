Royce & Associates LP Sells 214,000 Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.76% of Newpark Resources worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,316,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 184,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,032,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,622 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Newpark Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,063,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 699,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 143,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 905,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,337. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $379.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $37,300.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NR shares. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

