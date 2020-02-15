Royce & Associates LP Sells 232,469 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,469 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.64% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

HVT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 41,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $399.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.02. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

