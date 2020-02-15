Royce & Associates LP Sells 26,682 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,682 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Aqua America worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,629 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $34,678,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 85.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,442,000 after acquiring an additional 519,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 680,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,943,000 after acquiring an additional 274,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of WTR stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $53.72. 722,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

