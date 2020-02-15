Royce & Associates LP Sells 30,500 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.32% of Herc worth $18,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Herc by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $43.02. 71,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,497. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.38. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

