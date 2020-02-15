Royce & Associates LP Sells 339,064 Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,064 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.85% of Spartan Motors worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Spartan Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Spartan Motors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Spartan Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Spartan Motors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Spartan Motors by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

SPAR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 350,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,455. The stock has a market cap of $703.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Spartan Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

