Royce & Associates LP Sells 42,139 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,139 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 11.79% of Flexsteel Industries worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLXS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.95 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

In related news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer purchased 1,926 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,661.92. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

