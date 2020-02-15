Royce & Associates LP Sells 52,096 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,096 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.62% of Kforce worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

KFRC traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. 101,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $771.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $52,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,903 shares of company stock worth $3,041,631 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.