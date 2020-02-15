Royce & Associates LP Sells 74,000 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.73% of Hilltop worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 264,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hilltop by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,960,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hilltop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $4,704,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hilltop by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 381,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,620. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

HTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

