Royce & Associates LP Sells 75,478 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,478 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.84% of Worthington Industries worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

