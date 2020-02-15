Royce & Associates LP Sells 88,613 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,613 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.92% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIND. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 90,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,319. The company has a market cap of $764.30 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.14. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

