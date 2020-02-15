Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,088 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.89% of LGI Homes worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. 126,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,885. LGI Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

