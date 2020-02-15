Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,555 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Nordson worth $17,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $177.49. 143,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average is $154.64. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

