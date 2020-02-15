RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Short Interest Down 7.7% in January

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,090,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 22,840,000 shares. Currently, 37.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RES shares. TheStreet cut shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RPC by 122.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 904,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 498,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RPC by 511.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,334. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $885.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.24. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

