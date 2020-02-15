RPICoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. RPICoin has a total market cap of $26,468.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded up 49.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047298 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 929,611,739 coins and its circulating supply is 889,599,803 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

