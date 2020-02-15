Rubies (RBIES) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Rubies has a market capitalization of $59,017.00 and approximately $285.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rubies has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009763 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001752 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

