Rubycoin (RBY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $10.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00028989 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006851 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rubycoin Profile

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,460,362 coins. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.