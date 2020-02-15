Rupee 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $139.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a market cap of $209,544.00 and $139.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,741,750 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

