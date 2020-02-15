Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 18,347 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.