Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,410 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Herman Miller worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Herman Miller by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Herman Miller by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Herman Miller by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

