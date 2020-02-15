Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 51,366 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 573,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 491,212 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,446,000. KCL Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,549,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 253,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,069.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $234,972 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

