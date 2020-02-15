Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 80,313 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,453 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 80,313 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Peabody Energy worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 255,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,414 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

