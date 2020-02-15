Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 13,864 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.