Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.58 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 64,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

