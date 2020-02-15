Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.58 Million Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Solaredge Technologies worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,201,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 512,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $19,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,353,000 after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $12,200,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

SEDG stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,534,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,636,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.