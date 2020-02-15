Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Community Bank System worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,200.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

