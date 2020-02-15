Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.60 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,149 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,244,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 42,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $818,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 5,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $235,439.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,404.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $959.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

