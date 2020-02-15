Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,038 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 186,252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBL opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. BHP Group PLC has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

