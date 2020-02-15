Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $4.70 Million in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Nextera Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after buying an additional 261,722 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 626,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 51,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 46,240 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.72%.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

