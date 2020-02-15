Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 432,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Murphy USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Murphy USA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $105.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $121.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

