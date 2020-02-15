Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.58% of QuinStreet worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in QuinStreet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in QuinStreet by 7.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $104,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,856.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 34,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $527,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,392. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

QuinStreet stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $768.74 million, a P/E ratio of 114.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. QuinStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

