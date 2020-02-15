Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,388 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after buying an additional 502,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 83,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $171.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.13.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

