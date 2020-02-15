Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,069 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.91. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

In other news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

