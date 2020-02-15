Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Update

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Ryder System stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

