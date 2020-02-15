Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.66 Million

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will announce $433.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.50 million and the lowest is $427.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $360.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

NYSE:RHP opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 679.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

